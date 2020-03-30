The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.
Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish.
