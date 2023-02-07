Mississippi State hosts Fountain and LSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Derek Fountain scored 26 points in LSU’s 79-69 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are 9-3 on their home court. Mississippi State is fourth in college basketball with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 1-9 in SEC play. LSU is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 31.6% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

K.J. Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

