Mississippi State hosts Fountain and LSU

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC)
The Tigers are 1-9 in SEC play. LSU is 3-2 in one-possession games.
The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 31.6% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.
K.J. Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for LSU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.
Tigers: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
