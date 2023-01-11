Mississippi State hosts Roberts and Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -2; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Terry Roberts scored 25 points in Georgia’s 82-75 loss to the Florida Gators. The Georgia Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Georgia Bulldogs. Roberts is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Tolu Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

