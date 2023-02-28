Mississippi State hosts South Carolina, aims for 20th victory this season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -16; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will aim for its 20th win of the season when the Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 in home games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 59.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 3-13 in SEC play. South Carolina is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

