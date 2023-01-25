Mississippi State plays No. 2 Alabama on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-2, 7-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -13.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State travels to No. 2 Alabama looking to break its four-game road skid. The Crimson Tide have gone 9-0 in home games. Alabama leads college basketball with 30.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 6.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in conference games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Miller is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Tolu Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article