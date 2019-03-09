STARKVILLE, Miss. — Lamar Peters had 21 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 as Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M 92-81 on Saturday.

Peters made 5 of 10 beyond the arc and has now totaled 1,002 career points in his three years at Mississippi State. Tyson Carter added 18 points for the Bulldogs (22-9 overall, 10-8 in the SEC). Aric Holman had 16 points and nine rebounds, and also moved past the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Savion Flagg led Texas A&M (13-17, 6-12) with 22 points while Jay Jay Chandler and Wendell Mitchell had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Christian Mekowulu had 11 points and a game-high 15 boards and Mark French had 10 points.

Mississippi State led for the majority of the first half and jumped out to a 10-6 advantage following a Peters 3 pointer. The visiting Aggies kept things close for the most part, however, as Mitchell and Chandler combined for 22 first-half points.

Thanks to a pair of late 3 pointers by Carter, the Bulldogs closed out the half on an 11-3 run and held a 46-34 lead at halftime. Led by Carter’s 5 of 6 showing on 3 pointers, Mississippi State made 9 of 17 beyond the arc in the first half and held a 19-11 rebounding advantage at the break.

Texas A&M shot 46 percent from the field in the first half and had six turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have now dropped three of their last four meetings heading into the SEC Tournament. Barring a run in the SEC Tournament, Texas A&M is staring at the program’s first losing season in four years.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ 10 SEC victories this season marks the most conference wins since the 2007-08 season. Owning 18 SEC wins the past two seasons, that marks the program’s highest two-year total since the 2008-09 and 2009-10 campaigns.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies will open SEC Tournament play Wednesday against Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs open SEC Tournament play on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.