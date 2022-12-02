Mississippi State takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims for 8th straight win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0)
The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.
Terry Collins is averaging 16.8 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 8.2 points for Mississippi Valley State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.