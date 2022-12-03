Mississippi State takes on Mississippi Valley State, seeks 8th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -33.5; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State heads into a matchup against Mississippi Valley State as winners of seven consecutive games. The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Mississippi State is second in the SEC in rebounding averaging 41.1 rebounds. Tolu Smith paces the Bulldogs with 10.6 boards.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 in road games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 70.6% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.1 points for Mississippi State.

Terry Collins is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 16.8 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 8.2 points for Mississippi Valley State.

