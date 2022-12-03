Mississippi State takes on Mississippi Valley State, seeks 8th straight victory

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0)
The Delta Devils are 0-6 in road games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 70.6% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.1 points for Mississippi State.
Terry Collins is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 16.8 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 8.2 points for Mississippi Valley State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.