Mississippi State takes on No. 2 Alabama, aims to break 4-game slide

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-2, 7-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks to break its four-game losing streak with a victory against No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 9-0 in home games. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 19.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Dashawn Davis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 assists. Tolu Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

