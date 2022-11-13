Mississippi State topples Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-47

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tolu Smith and D.J. Jeffries both scored in double figures and Mississippi State cruised past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-47 on Sunday.
Shaun Doss scored 15 points for the Golden Lions, who also got 14 points from Chris Greene and 11 from Kylen Milton.
Mississippi State led most statistical categories, including 46.8%-29.5% shooting and a 46-34 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 12 steals among the Golden Lions’ 18 turnovers.
An 11-0 run in the first half helped the Bulldogs take a 41-29 halftime lead. Still, the Bulldogs overcame a couple of long scoring droughts as they had four points in the last four minutes of the first half and three points in one five-minute stretch of the second half.
The win concluded a busy first week of the season for the Bulldogs (3-0) under first-year coach Chris Jans. The Bulldogs previously defeated Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Arkon.
Jans, in his third Division I stop as a head coach, entered the season third nationally in winning percentage at .766.
UAPB is 1-3, with losses to TCU, Oklahoma and now Mississippi State in the first week of the season.
