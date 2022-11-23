Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division on Wednesday night.
Davis finished with 18 points to lead Mississippi State (6-0) and D.J. Jeffries added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Anthony had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah (4-2). Ben Carlson added 10 points.
Both teams struggled offensively. Mississippi State was just 17 of 67 from the field (25.4%) but knocked down 9 of 38 from beyond the arc. Utah shot 17 of 52 (32.7%) from the floor, 4 of 19 from distance (21.1%).
