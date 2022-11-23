Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division on Wednesday night.

Marco Anthony hit the first of two free throws with 4:37 left to give Utah a three-point lead, 45-42, but Davis answered from deep to tie the game, and Smith put back an offensive rebound to give the Bulldogs the lead with three minutes left then pushed the lead to five, 52-47 with just under two minutes left.