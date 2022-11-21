Mississippi State visits Marquette following Prosper's 31-point game

Marquette went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 31 points in Marquette’s 95-58 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.