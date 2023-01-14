Mississippi State visits No. 21 Auburn after Green's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -8; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 82-73 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Auburn ranks third in the SEC in team defense, allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Allen Flanigan is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Advertisement

Dashawn Davis is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 assists. Tolu Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article