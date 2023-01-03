Mississippi State visits No. 8 Tennessee following Vescovi's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -10.5; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 63-59 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Volunteers have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference play. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.2.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Advertisement

Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article