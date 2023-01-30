Mississippi State visits South Carolina following Smith's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-8, 1-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tolu Smith scored 27 points in Mississippi State’s 81-74 overtime win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Gamecocks are 6-4 on their home court. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Gray averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fifth in the SEC with 14.3 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 3.2.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Smith is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

