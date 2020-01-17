Howland said during a Monday news conference that he spoke with SEC coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in Saturday’s Mississippi State-LSU game. Howland said Whitehead acknowledged that a foul should have been assessed against LSU on one particular play in which no foul was called.

LSU edged Mississippi State 60-59 when Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc at the buzzer.

SEC officials said future violations of the league’s code of ethics may result in additional penalties, including a game suspension.

Fines levied against schools and individuals in the SEC are directed to a fund supporting the league’s postgraduate scholarship program.

Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3 SEC) hosts Georgia (11-5, 1-2) on Saturday.

