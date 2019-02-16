ITTA BENA, Miss. — Jordan Evans and Dante Scott scored 20 points apiece as Mississippi Valley State broke its nine-game losing streak, defeating Alcorn State 76-68 on Saturday.

Gregory Jones-Rollins had 16 points for Mississippi Valley State (4-22, 2-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Green added 10 points.

Deshaw Andrews had 14 points for the Braves (8-16, 4-8). Devon Brewer added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Troymain Crosby had 10 points.

The Delta Devils leveled the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 63-57 on Jan. 19. Mississippi Valley State plays Southern at home on Monday. Alcorn State matches up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Monday.

