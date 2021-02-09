Alabama State’s final 3 was off the mark.
Hunter had 13 points and seven assists for Mississippi Valley State (1-16, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiondre Jefferson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Terry Collins had 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Heath scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Hornets (3-8, 3-8). Brandon Battle added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Delta Devils leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Jan. 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.