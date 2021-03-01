The Delta Devils had a season-high 12 blocks.
Cameron Christon had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-11, 7-6). Sarion McGee added 10 points.
The Delta Devils leveled the season series against the Tigers. Grambling State defeated Mississippi Valley State 85-72 on Feb. 1.
