Mississippi Valley State faces Colorado State on 5-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Colorado State Rams (4-2)
The Delta Devils are 0-4 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 6.5 points for Colorado State.
Terry Collins is shooting 32.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.9 points for Mississippi Valley State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.