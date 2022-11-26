Mississippi Valley State faces Colorado State on 5-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Colorado State Rams (4-2)
The Delta Devils are 0-4 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks third in the SWAC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 6.5 points for Colorado State.
Terry Collins is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.9 points for Mississippi Valley State.
