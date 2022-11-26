Mississippi Valley State faces Colorado State on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Colorado State Rams (4-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -26; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Delta Devils take on Colorado State. The Rams are 3-0 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 16.3 assists per game led by Taviontae Jackson averaging 3.5.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks third in the SWAC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 6.5 points for Colorado State.

Terry Collins is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.9 points for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

