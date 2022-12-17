Mississippi Valley State faces No. 21 TCU on 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State enters the matchup with No. 21 TCU as losers of seven in a row. The Horned Frogs are 5-1 in home games. TCU is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% for TCU.

Terry Collins is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

