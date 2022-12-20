Mississippi Valley State faces Tulane on 8-game losing streak

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4)
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.4% for Tulane.
Terry Collins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.
