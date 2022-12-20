Mississippi Valley State faces Tulane on 8-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4) New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State enters the matchup against Tulane after losing eight in a row. The Green Wave have gone 4-1 at home. Tulane is 1-0 in one-possession games. The Delta Devils have gone 0-10 away from home. Mississippi Valley State averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.4% for Tulane.

Terry Collins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

