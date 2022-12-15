Mississippi Valley State faces Tulsa on 9-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will aim to stop its nine-game road skid when the Delta Devils visit Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-2 at home. Tulsa gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Bryant Selebangue is shooting 62.3% and averaging 11.4 points for Tulsa.

Terry Collins is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

