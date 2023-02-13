Mississippi Valley State hosts Anderson and Alabama State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama State Hornets (8-17, 6-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -1.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Alex Anderson scored 29 points in Alabama State’s 74-71 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hornets are 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Isaiah Range is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Roland McCoy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

