Mississippi Valley State hosts Pierre and Wichita State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Wichita State Shockers (5-4)
The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 36.3% from downtown. Walter Hamilton paces the Delta Devils shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
Terry Collins is averaging 16.5 points for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.7 points for Mississippi Valley State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.