The Dragons pulled with 17-14 early in the second half, but Powell pushed the Delta Devils’ lead back to 10 with his fumble-return score. Virginia-Lynchburg scored on Dale Simmons’ 10-yard interception return, but Brayden Taylor missed the extra-point kick and the Dragons trailed 24-20.

Johnson delivered the game’s biggest blow when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and a 31-20 lead with 12:37 left in the game. Taylor added a 28-yard field goal on the Dragons’ next possession, but they would get no closer.

Bryant completed just 6 of 21 passes for 38 yards, but he ran for a game-high 109 yards on 14 carries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

