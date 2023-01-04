Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama A&M on 13-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -10.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will look to break its 13-game road slide when the Delta Devils visit Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Olisa Akonobi averaging 4.7.

The Delta Devils are 0-1 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Terry Collins is averaging 14.9 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

