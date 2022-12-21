Mississippi Valley State takes on Tulane, seeks to end 8-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4) New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -26.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to end its eight-game slide with a win against Tulane. The Green Wave are 4-1 on their home court. Tulane is the top team in the AAC with 15.9 assists per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 6.0.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 in road games. Mississippi Valley State allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 40.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Terry Collins is averaging 14.7 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

