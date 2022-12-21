Mississippi Valley State takes on Tulane, seeks to end 8-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4)
The Delta Devils are 0-10 in road games. Mississippi Valley State allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 40.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Tulane.
Terry Collins is averaging 14.7 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.