The Delta Devils improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Mississippi Valley State defeated Alabama A&M 72-66 on January 13. Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M faces Alabama State on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.