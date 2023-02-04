Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State on 17-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 5-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -10; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hits the road against Jackson State looking to break its 17-game road losing streak. The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Jackson State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Delta Devils are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 10.9 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Terry Collins is averaging 13.8 points for the Delta Devils. Kadar Waller is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

