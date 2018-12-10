COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has been arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic assault and suspended by the team.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his off-campus home. He was released on $4,500 bond a short time later. The Boone County prosecutor’s office said Monday that no charges have been filed.

No details about the alleged crime have been released. Williams does not have a listed phone number. Coach Barry Odom said in a statement that Williams has been suspended from all team activities.

Williams started six games for the Tigers (8-4), who play Oklahoma State (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. He has 20 tackles and is third on the team with 2.5 sacks.

FILE - This is an Aug. 3, 2018, file photo showing Missouri defensive end Tre Williams (93) during an NCAA college football practice in Columbia, Mo. Tre Williams has been arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic assault and suspended by the team. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2018, at his off-campus home. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

