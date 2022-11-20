Missouri faces Mississippi Valley State following Hodge's 30-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)
Missouri went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.
Mississippi Valley State went 2-16 in SWAC games and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.