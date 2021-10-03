Franklin was hired in January to replace Brick Haley, who was replaced by Drinkwitz after his first season in charge.
The Tigers have struggled under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks all season, and the problems have been especially pronounced on the ground. They are 127th nationally in total defense and last against the run, allowing 308 yards per game.
The Tigers are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. They play North Texas on Saturday.
