Missouri hosts Gray and South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -14.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Missouri Tigers after Josh Gray scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 65-63 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers have gone 13-2 in home games. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 81.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-9 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Brown is averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

