Missouri hosts Houston Baptist after Mosley's 23-point showing

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (6-0) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Houston Baptist Huskies after Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points in Missouri’s 89-51 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Missouri leads the SEC with 91.3 points and is shooting 50.7%.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Houston Baptist has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5% for Missouri.

Brycen Long is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.0 points for Houston Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

