Missouri hosts Houston Baptist after Mosley's 23-point showing

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (6-0)
The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Houston Baptist has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5% for Missouri.
Brycen Long is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.0 points for Houston Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.