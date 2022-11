BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers after Damarco Minor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 81-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Missouri went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.