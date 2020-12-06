Smith scored seven points during an 11-0 run to give Missouri a 49-33 lead early in the second half, and the Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way.
Brown grabbed seven rebounds, Mark Smith had six and Dru Smith dished out four assists for Missouri (3-0).
The win over the Ducks on Wednesday was the Tigers’ first victory over an AP Top 25 team away from home since beating No. 12 Illinois on December 22, 2012.
Tyson Etienne and Clarence Jackson scored 14 points apiece for Wichita State (1-1). Alterique Gilbert had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Dexter Dennis added nine points and seven boards.
Mizzou is 4-0 all-time against Wichita State — with the series’ previous game coming in 1951.
