Braelen Bridges scored 19 points, Kario Oquendo had 17 and Aaron Cook 16 for the Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17), who lost their 11th straight.
Brown fed Trevon Brazile — who had a career-high 10 rebounds plus four blocks — with an alley-oop feed for a dunk that ended a brief Georgia spurt and gave the Tigers a seven-point lead with three minutes left. Missouri made 8 of 10 free throws from there.
A Cook bucket after halftime extended a Georgia lead to 11 but Coleman responded with a 3-pointer as Missouri worked its way back. His third from the arc in the second half gave the Tigers their first lead at 54-52 and Pickett and Amari Davis added buckets for a six-point edge with 8 1/2 minutes to go.
Missouri shot 65% in the second half and 49% overall. Georgia shot 33% in the second half when it had a stretch over nearly 13 minutes during which it made just 1 of 12 shots, including eight straight misses.
Georgia made its first 10 shots and had a 14-point lead with five minutes left in the first half that ended 39-30.
Georgia didn’t take full advantage at the line, making 21 of 33. Though it scored 22 points off turnovers, the Bulldogs lost the boards 43-24 with Missouri getting 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.
Both teams head for SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla., that runs Wednesday through next Sunday.
