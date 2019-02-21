Indiana State (14-13, 6-9) vs. Missouri State (15-13, 9-6)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana State. In its last six wins against the Sycamores, Missouri State has won by an average of 9 points. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2016, a 68-59 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 46.1 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Indiana State is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Missouri State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points and has allowed 60.8 points per game over its last five.

BEHIND THE ARC: Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 13 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 70.1 points per game.

