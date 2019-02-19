Northern Iowa (12-15, 7-7) vs. Missouri State (15-12, 9-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Iowa. Missouri State’s last MVC loss came against the Northern Iowa Panthers 64-59 on Feb. 2. Northern Iowa won 73-58 at Evansville in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

ACCURATE AJ: AJ Green has connected on 34.3 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 5-12 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Panthers are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 3-15 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has scored 64 points per game and allowed 49 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 71.1 points per game.

