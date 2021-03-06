Sheldon Edwards had 17 points and eight rebounds for sixth-seeded Valparaiso (10-18), Ben Krikke scored 12 and Donovan Clay 10 with seven rebounds. Valparaiso’s 13 first-half points were a season low.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.