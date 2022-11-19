Missouri St. runs past Indiana St., 24-7 in season finale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Kevon Latulas had 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown, Jacardia Wright added 85 yards and two touchdowns and Missouri State closed out its season with a 24-7 win over Indiana State on Saturday afternoon.
Wright, who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, scored from 5 yards out early in the fourth quarter to stake Missouri State to a 17-7 lead. Latulas punched in from the 1 with 4:21 left to set the final margin.
Justin Dinka scored the lone touchdown for the Sycamores (2-9, 1-7) on a 61-yard run early in the second quarter.
