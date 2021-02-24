Gabby Walker scored 18 points for Southern Illinois (8-11, 5-9) and Makenzie Silvey added 14. The Salukis were without leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer, averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, for the fifth straight game with an ankle injury.
Missouri State has four games remaining in the regular season — against just two opponents in Loyola Chicago and Evansville. The Lady Bears host the Ramblers on Saturday and Sunday.
