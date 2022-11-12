Missouri State edges Youngstown State 25-22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 on Saturday night in a game featuring seven lead changes.

Missouri State’s 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shelley’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 8:23 remaining, proved to be the game-winning score. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a third-and-18 completion.