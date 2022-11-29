Missouri State hosts Anderson and UIC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Missouri State Bears after Trevante Anderson scored 25 points in UIC’s 78-64 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Flames are 2-1 in home games. UIC scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Matthew Lee averaging 4.0.

The Flames and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.6 points and 4.4 assists. Jace Carter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.3 points for UIC.

Bryan Trimble Jr. is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.2 points. Chance Moore is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

