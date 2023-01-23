Missouri State hosts Anderson and UIC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (9-12, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-10, 6-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Missouri State Bears after Trevante Anderson scored 27 points in UIC’s 78-72 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Missouri State is third in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Flames have gone 1-9 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Toby Okani is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Flames. Jace Carter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

