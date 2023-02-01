Valparaiso Beacons (10-13, 4-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (11-11, 7-5 MVC)Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -10.5; over/under is 131.5BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Missouri State Bears after Ben Krikke scored 30 points in Valparaiso's 81-69 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.The Bears are 7-3 in home games. Missouri State is seventh in the MVC with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 7.6.The Beacons are 4-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks eighth in the MVC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Krikke averaging 2.0.The Bears and Beacons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is averaging 10.9 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.Quinton Green averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Krikke is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.