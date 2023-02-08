Missouri State plays conference rival Belmont

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -1.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chance Moore and the Missouri State Bears host Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins in MVC play Wednesday. The Bears have gone 8-3 in home games. Missouri State ranks eighth in the MVC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 8.0.

The Bruins are 10-4 in conference play. Belmont averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Donovan Clay is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Sheppard is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

