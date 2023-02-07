Missouri State takes on Belmont in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Missouri State in MVC action Wednesday. The Bears are 8-3 on their home court. Missouri State is the MVC leader with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 2.4.

The Bruins are 10-4 in MVC play. Belmont scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bears. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Ben Sheppard is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

